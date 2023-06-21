TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.22 ($0.49). Approximately 4,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 254,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.49).

The company has a market cap of £34.19 million, a PE ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.24.

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

