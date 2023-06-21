TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $834.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $834.71.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $821.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $786.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

