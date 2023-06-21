Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $10.59 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travis Perkins (TVPKF)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.