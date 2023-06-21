Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $10.59 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

