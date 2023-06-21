Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

