Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.7 %

TRMK stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

