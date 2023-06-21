U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.