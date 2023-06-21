Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Price Performance

BKI stock opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.