Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 1.08% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 509,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,386,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 99,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

