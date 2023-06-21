Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $19.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 115,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 314.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

