Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

