Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $63.39 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 14.4% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $63,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,630,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFAU stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.