Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

