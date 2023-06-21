Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.4% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,086,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,645,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,989,000 after acquiring an additional 74,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

