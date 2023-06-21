Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.