Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

