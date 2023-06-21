Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT)
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.