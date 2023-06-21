Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Financial Contrast

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) and Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Minds Biosciences has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Bright Minds Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $363.33 million 9.77 -$707.42 million ($10.25) -4.89 Bright Minds Biosciences N/A N/A -$11.72 million ($0.50) -1.20

Analyst Recommendations

Bright Minds Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Minds Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Bright Minds Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 11 0 2.85 Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $91.69, suggesting a potential upside of 82.90%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Bright Minds Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Bright Minds Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -187.31% -149.75% -43.89% Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -102.67% -94.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Minds Biosciences beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX111 (ABO-102), an AAV9 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, or MPS IIIA, a rare lysosomal storage disease; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; Solid Biosciences Inc.; Regeneron; Abeona; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry. The company has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

