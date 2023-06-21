UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

