UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Netflix by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $434.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

