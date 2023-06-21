UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.