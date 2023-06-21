United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,047.33

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,047.33 ($13.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,049 ($13.42). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.31), with a volume of 4,246,351 shares trading hands.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,060.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.30. The company has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,471.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 30.34 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. This represents a yield of 2.99%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,333.33%.

Insider Activity

About United Utilities Group

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.26), for a total transaction of £22,522.64 ($28,819.76). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

