Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

