Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $148.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.90.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Activity at Universal Display
In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Universal Display
Universal Display Stock Performance
OLED opened at $141.28 on Friday. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Further Reading
