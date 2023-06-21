Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

