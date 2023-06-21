Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.28

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $14.38. Valhi shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 23,600 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on Valhi from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Valhi’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valhi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Valhi by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 12.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

