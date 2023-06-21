Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

