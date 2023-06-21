Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

