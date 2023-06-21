Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after buying an additional 5,189,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after buying an additional 4,747,613 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,182,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after buying an additional 941,373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

