Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.87. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 6,315,100 shares.
Vaxart Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
