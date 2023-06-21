Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.87. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 6,315,100 shares.

Vaxart Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxart Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Vaxart by 468.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,028.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Featured Stories

