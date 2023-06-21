Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $205.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.65.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Price Performance
Shares of VEEV stock opened at $202.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
