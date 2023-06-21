Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $205.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 124,804 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 42.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $202.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

