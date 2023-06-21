Vermilion Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.67.

TSE VET opened at C$16.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.80. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.