Versant Capital Management Inc Has $413,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 77,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,264.9% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 79,957 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 59,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

PG opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $349.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

