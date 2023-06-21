Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Trading Down 0.5%

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 156 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 157.45 ($2.01). Approximately 1,268,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,962,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.30 ($2.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.67).

Virgin Money UK Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 475.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.23.

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Sara Weller purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($38,899.55). 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

