Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.20. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 91,800 shares traded.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,328,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 786,031 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,951,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 573,678 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,808,293,000,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 253,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,381,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after buying an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

