Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 38,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 57,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.