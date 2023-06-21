Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 38,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 57,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDI. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth $540,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

