Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.80 and its 200-day moving average is $222.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

