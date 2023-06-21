Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $424.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.80 and a 200-day moving average of $222.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

