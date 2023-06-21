Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.80 and a 200-day moving average of $222.89. The company has a market capitalization of $424.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.