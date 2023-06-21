Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 8,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Vislink Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Vislink Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 44.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products.

