Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 821.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 821.14 ($10.51).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.72) to GBX 871 ($11.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.63) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.47) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.96) to GBX 740 ($9.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 703 ($9.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 776.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502 ($6.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 947.50 ($12.12).

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,677,543.19). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 800,038 shares of company stock valued at $600,029,584. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

