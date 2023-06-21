Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) & Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ovintiv pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv 33.45% 23.98% 11.27%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vitesse Energy and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ovintiv 0 7 10 0 2.59

Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.19%. Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $57.16, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $300.07 million 2.18 $118.90 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.80 $3.64 billion $17.11 2.12

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Vitesse Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Inc. is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

