Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 49,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 44,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Further Reading
