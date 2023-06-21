Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 49,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 44,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

