vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

VTVT stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile



vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

