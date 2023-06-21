Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

