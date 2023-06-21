Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.