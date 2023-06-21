Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.53

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.53 and traded as low as $14.77. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 101,500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $317.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Articles

