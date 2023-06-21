WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.