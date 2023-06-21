Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,751 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Autoliv worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lancaster Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 573,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,547,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

