Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $24.72 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

