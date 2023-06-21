Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $277.55 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

