Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,996 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lear were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 67.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,115,000 after buying an additional 693,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $142.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

